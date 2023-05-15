Jennison Associates LLC Has $62.20 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,847,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621,377 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $62,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Envista by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Envista Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NVST opened at $33.05 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.