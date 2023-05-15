Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.17% of Seagen worth $40,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,008,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,952,000 after purchasing an additional 42,608 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $199.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 0.54. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $207.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,775,021.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,657 shares of company stock worth $40,937,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

