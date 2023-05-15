Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 41,223 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,361,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.50% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $49,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

NSA opened at $38.38 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $58.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

