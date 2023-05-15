Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 52,201 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,753,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,201 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.56% of Eastern Bankshares worth $47,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 988,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,300,000 after purchasing an additional 28,308 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBC. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eastern Bankshares from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of EBC stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.66. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -133.33%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.