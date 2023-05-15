Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,081,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 653,932 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of AES worth $59,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,135,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,659,000 after purchasing an additional 53,261 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AES by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,126,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,363,000 after buying an additional 381,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,100,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $22.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.93. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 38.46%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -80.49%.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

