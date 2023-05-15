Jennison Associates LLC Sells 28,754 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,840,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,754 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $57,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after acquiring an additional 787,907 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 709,067 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth $11,958,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 462,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,374,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 448,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

ROIC opened at $12.40 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.89%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $148,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

