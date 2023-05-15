Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $45,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.02 and a 1-year high of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

