Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,154,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,080 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $204,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock opened at $160.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $417.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

