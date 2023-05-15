Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,158 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,757,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $160.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 99.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

