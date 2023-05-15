JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Rosenbaum Jay D.’s 5th Largest Position

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.4% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 44,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 12,414 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,133,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,353,000 after buying an additional 26,218 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 18,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on JPM. Bank of America boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day moving average is $135.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

