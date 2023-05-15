JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.09. The firm has a market cap of $391.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

