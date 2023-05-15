Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Short Interest Update

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,456,200 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the April 15th total of 2,048,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 372.2 days.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of KELTF opened at $3.66 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

