KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after buying an additional 2,399,018 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,534,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,984,000 after buying an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.55.

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

