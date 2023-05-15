Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) PT Lowered to $19.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,782,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,457,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 381.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,537,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,993,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,771,000 after purchasing an additional 556,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 138.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,377,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 800,540 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

