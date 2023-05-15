Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) PT Lowered to $19.00

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of KZR stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 25.98, a quick ratio of 25.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.17. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.02.
Institutional Trading of Kezar Life Sciences
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer. Its product pipeline includes KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J. Kirk, and Jack Taunton on February 20, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kezar Life Sciences (KZR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.