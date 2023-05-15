Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Receives $48.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kion Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Kion Group stock opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64.

Kion Group Cuts Dividend

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.0326 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

About Kion Group

(Get Rating)

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.