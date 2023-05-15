Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Up 20.0% in April

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LCA stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 322,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 60,374 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 440,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 80,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

