Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.06-$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.00 million-$36.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.12 million. Lantronix also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.50-$0.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $162.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 2.23. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $7.94.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. On average, analysts expect that Lantronix will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.