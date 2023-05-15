Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,445 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Lennar were worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE LEN opened at $113.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $116.18. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

