LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in LKQ by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 265,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in LKQ by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,005,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,715,000 after purchasing an additional 122,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

LKQ stock opened at $56.57 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $22,854,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,777,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,501,144.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $22,854,290.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,777,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,501,144.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,273,653 shares of company stock worth $73,635,522 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.