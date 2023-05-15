Loop Capital Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Hold

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $117.51 on Monday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 64.6% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 62,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 88,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.8% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

