Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Lowered to $225.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $223.46.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LOW opened at $203.26 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $223.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.93 and its 200 day moving average is $203.47. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.