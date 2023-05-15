LSV Asset Management Acquires 19,052 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $984,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,216,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 304,969 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 621.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 299,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 257,947 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 11.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,976,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after buying an additional 175,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Shares of PBYI opened at $2.82 on Monday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $131.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $65.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

