LSV Asset Management Acquires 25,704 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 105.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 25,704 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.14% of Ryerson worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdad Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ryerson by 6.3% in the third quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 85,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 153,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 85,614 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 3.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Ryerson in the third quarter valued at $766,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryerson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $33.95 on Monday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.06.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryerson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is 10.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Ryerson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels, and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment, and electrical machinery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.