LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 43,800 Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,231,000. Repertoire Partners LP increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 256.5% during the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 675,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 485,714 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 790,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,792,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,938,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $2,548,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $20.71 on Monday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $364.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $103.39 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is currently 68.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

