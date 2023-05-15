LSV Asset Management Buys New Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of IRadimed as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in IRadimed by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in IRadimed by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $368,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,416,536.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $368,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,416,536.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,158,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,618 in the last three months. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IRMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on IRadimed from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

IRMD opened at $46.25 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.75 million, a P/E ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.06. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 24.27%. Research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

