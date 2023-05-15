LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 157,658 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of CareTrust REIT worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.13. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $22.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

