LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,839 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 65.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 37.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RGR opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a market cap of $956.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.51. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $69.90.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

