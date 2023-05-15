LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OP Bancorp were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in OP Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OP Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $7.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.54 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.58. OP Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. OP Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,724.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OP Bancorp news, Director Brian Choi purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.82 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,288,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,653,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 33,000 shares of company stock worth $326,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

