LSV Asset Management Has $1.33 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 817.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AZZ were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AZZ by 208.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 217,776 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 104.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 87,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AZZ by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,963,000 after purchasing an additional 85,083 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth $3,204,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 809.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 74,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Performance

NYSE AZZ opened at $35.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $889.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.29.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.66%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

