LSV Asset Management Has $1.83 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 435,161 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawaiian Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:HA opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $389.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.92. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.11. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $612.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Featured Articles

