LSV Asset Management Has $1.83 Million Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 435,161 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 147.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 70.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hawaiian Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:HA opened at $7.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $389.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.92. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.
Hawaiian Company Profile
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes. It operates through the Domestic and Pacific geographic segments. The company was founded in January 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hawaiian (HA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.