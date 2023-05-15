LSV Asset Management Has $569,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.0 %

Home Depot stock opened at $290.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $290.78 and its 200-day moving average is $306.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $294.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

