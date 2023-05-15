LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 256.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Medifast worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Medifast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of MED opened at $88.89 on Monday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.52 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average of $109.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 106.70%. The business had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.68%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,663.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,749.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

