LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Get Rating) by 275.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of Ecovyst worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ecovyst by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECVT opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. Ecovyst Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.94 million. Ecovyst had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Ecovyst from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King upped their target price on Ecovyst from $13.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ecovyst from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 11,490,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $114,329,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

