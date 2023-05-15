LSV Asset Management Purchases 9,800 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 6.09. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $104,627.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $245,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 451,777 shares of company stock valued at $18,137,371. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

