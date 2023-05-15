LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in PPL by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL opened at $28.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

