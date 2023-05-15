LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 48,315 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,374 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,575,486 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $34,251,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,406,516 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 92,966 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 478,522 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,403,000 after buying an additional 75,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 134.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,008 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 173,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zumiez stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $315.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $280.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.60 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 40,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $742,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,684.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Zumiez, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hard goods which include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

