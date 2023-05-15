LSV Asset Management Sells 38,600 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 49,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $197,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,936 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Stories

