LSV Asset Management Sells 5,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.11.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $99.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.