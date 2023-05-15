LSV Asset Management Sells 874 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 156.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 49.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Bancorp

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,258.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,988 shares of company stock valued at $97,455. 6.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Bancorp Price Performance

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Bancorp stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day moving average is $28.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

