LSV Asset Management Takes $675,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $54.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

