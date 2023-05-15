Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.47.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MRO opened at $22.39 on Monday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Oil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.