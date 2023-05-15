Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,635 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Markel worth $109,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,369.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,303.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,330.70 per share, with a total value of $25,283.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 144 shares of company stock valued at $193,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

