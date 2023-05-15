Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Mastech Digital Stock Performance

MHH stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $107.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.