Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medallion Financial were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the third quarter worth $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Medallion Financial stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.99. Medallion Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Medallion Financial Dividend Announcement

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 22.51%. Analysts predict that Medallion Financial Corp. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MFIN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Medallion Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

About Medallion Financial

