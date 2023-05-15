MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Piper Sandler

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on MeiraGTx from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on MeiraGTx from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

MeiraGTx Stock Performance

Shares of MGTX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $281.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. MeiraGTx has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($5.29) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 265.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. Johnson & Johnson grew its position in MeiraGTx by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & Johnson now owns 6,641,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 81,333 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 11.9% during the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,103,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 117,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 538,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

