Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,221,000 after buying an additional 1,163,745 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,202,000 after buying an additional 753,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,450,000 after buying an additional 830,061 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

IRM stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.15 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 88.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $562,649.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,832,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,993,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

