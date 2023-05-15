MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells $35,437.68 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

