MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells $35,437.68 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $35,437.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 656,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,659.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
MiMedx Group Stock Performance
Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.79 million, a P/E ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. Analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
