Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. Mind Medicine has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $116.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.22. On average, equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $29,038.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,746.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 27,551.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 249,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94,551 shares during the last quarter. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

