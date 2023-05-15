Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TAP. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.87.

NYSE:TAP opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.99, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -137.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

