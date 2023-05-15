Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Raised to Hold at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. currently has $7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Montauk Renewables from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Montauk Renewables from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of MNTK opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Montauk Renewables has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $921.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of -0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables ( NASDAQ:MNTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $49.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.80 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTK. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 4th quarter worth $55,966,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,606,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after buying an additional 1,043,323 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $16,323,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 437.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 583,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 474,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Montauk Renewables by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after buying an additional 429,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

